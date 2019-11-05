Will the real slim shady please stand up?

He's one of the most private—and polarizing—rappers of all time. But for millions of pop culture fans, they can't help but follow Eminem's career that includes Grammy and Oscar wins.

Earlier this week, the legendary rapper made some headlines after leaded audio surfaced.

The seven-second snippet allegedly features lyrics from Eminem where he appears to say, "I'd side with Chris Brown, I'd beat down a bitch too."

Fans immediately speculated that it was in reference to Chris' assault on Rihanna back in 2009. All parties have not commented on the lyrics.

Another plot twist in the story is that Rihanna and Eminem have worked together multiple times. The two released the infamous "Love the Way You Lie" track in 2010 and later collaborated once more on "The Monster" in 2013.