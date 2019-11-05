15 Secrets About The Little Mermaid Revealed

Can you believe it's been 30 years since Disney took us all under the sea?

The Little Mermaid was released on Nov. 13, 1989, While it's hard to imagine a time when Disney's animated (and live-action) movies weren't consistently dominating the box office, the animated take on Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 story was actually Disney's first film based on a fairy tale to come out since 1959's Sleeping Beauty.

Directed by Ron Clement and John Musker and music by the legendary Hans Christian Andersen and Howard Ashman, Ariel's (voiced by Jodi Benson) tale revitalized Disney, earning over $230 million, winning two Oscars and kicking off a long string of animated hits for the studio.

Ahead of the 30th anniversary, ABC is celebrating early with The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!, a live special featuring a mix of animation, puppetry and live-action performances, on Tuesday, Nov. 5.