Jacob Tremblay Sparks Social Media Frenzy With Grown-Up Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Jacob Tremblay Reveals What He Learned From Julia Roberts

Jacob Tremblay is all grown up.

The actor—who got his breakout role in the drama Room when he was only 8 years old—set the internet on fire after he shared a side-by-side picture of himself then and now as a 16-year-old.

The photo to the left displayed Jacob as a young kid as he posed with a thumbs-up on a red carpet, while the photo on the right showed the teen posing outside at the Hollywood premiere of Netflix's My Father's Dragon Oct. 22

Jacob captioned the Oct. 22 tweet, "how it started vs how it's going..."

His post quickly went viral as fans were shocked to see how grown up he is now, including one Twitter user who wrote, "Nope. I refuse to believe time is moving that fast…not on my watch."

Another tweeted, "WOW THAT GLOW UP CRAZY HOW TIME HAS GONE BY SO FAST," while a third wrote, "Yeah way to make us adults feel old. You are supposed to remain 7 forever so we feel young. Now we got to yell at people to get off our lawns."