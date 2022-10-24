Jacob Tremblay Sparks Social Media Frenzy With Grown-Up Red Carpet Appearance

Jacob Tremblay is all grown up.
The actor—who got his breakout role in the drama Room when he was only 8 years old—set the internet on fire after he shared a side-by-side picture of himself then and now as a 16-year-old.
The photo to the left displayed Jacob as a young kid as he posed with a thumbs-up on a red carpet, while the photo on the right showed the teen posing outside at the Hollywood premiere of Netflix's My Father's Dragon Oct. 22
Jacob captioned the Oct. 22 tweet, "how it started vs how it's going..."
His post quickly went viral as fans were shocked to see how grown up he is now, including one Twitter user who wrote, "Nope. I refuse to believe time is moving that fast…not on my watch."
Another tweeted, "WOW THAT GLOW UP CRAZY HOW TIME HAS GONE BY SO FAST," while a third wrote, "Yeah way to make us adults feel old. You are supposed to remain 7 forever so we feel young. Now we got to yell at people to get off our lawns."
A fourth social media user added, "good Lord when the children from new movies evolve into teen heatthrobs you start realizing you're closer to the grave than you ever imagined."
Jacob began acting in 2013, appearing in several small TV and movie roles. However, his rise to fame came just two years later from his portrayal as Jack in the 2015 drama Room. The young actor, who starred in the film alongside Brie Larson, later won the Best Young Actor award at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Since then, Jacob has made appearances in numerous films and TV shows, including Wonder, Good Boys and Luca. He also portrayed a young Justin Bieber in his music video for "Lonely."
Jacob is next set to star as Flounder in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which also stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.