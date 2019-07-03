Halle Bailey is ready to go "Under the Sea."

The Chloe x Halle member is officially part of Disney's world because she's been tapped to play the coveted role of Ariel in the Little Mermaid live-action film. That's right, she's going to play the iconic Disney princess, which is being directed by Rob Marshall and produced by the 58-year-old, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," the director said in a press statement shared with E! News.

"dream come true...," the R&B duo shared on Twitter, alongside an animated photo of a re-imagined Ariel that looks like the brunette beauty.

Notably, Zendaya, who was rumored to play the Disney princess, congratulated the singer on Twitter. "Yeeeeessss!! Here for thiiiissss," she wrote.