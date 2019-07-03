Disney Casts R&B Singer Halle Bailey as Ariel in Live-Action Little Mermaid

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jul. 3, 2019 1:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Halle Bailey

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Halle Bailey is ready to go "Under the Sea."

The Chloe x Halle member is officially part of Disney's world because she's been tapped to play the coveted role of Ariel in the Little Mermaid live-action film. That's right, she's going to play the iconic Disney princess, which is being directed by Rob Marshall and produced by the 58-year-old, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," the director said in a press statement shared with E! News.

"dream come true...," the R&B duo shared on Twitter, alongside an animated photo of a re-imagined Ariel that looks like the brunette beauty.

Notably, Zendaya, who was rumored to play the Disney princess, congratulated the singer on Twitter. "Yeeeeessss!! Here for thiiiissss," she wrote.

Watch

Lindsay Lohan Seems Confused About Live-Action Little Mermaid

Bailey joins Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, who are rumored to play Ariel's side-kicks, Flounder and Scuttle. Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to appear in the live-action film as Ursula.

However, Disney has been tight-lipped about the famous villain role. After the 48-year-old comedian made headlines for being attached to the project, Lizzo appeared heartbroken over the news.

She tweeted several sad faces about the announcement. Last year, the "Good as Hell" singer felt she was born to play the Disney villain. "I'M URSULA. PERIOD.," she shared, alongside a video of her dressed as the Sea Witch and belting out the animated movie's tunes.

While nothing is set in stone, according to the studio's press release, "additional announcements regarding The Little Mermaid are expected in the coming weeks."

Along with the three actors attached to the project, one thing is for sure: the film will also feature beloved songs from the animated movie by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. There will also be new songs by the two, with Miranda writing the lyrics and Menken working on the music aspect.

Production is set to begin in early 2020.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Disney , Casting , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.