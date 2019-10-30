Think Bright & Bundle Up: Shop Winter Accessories

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Confronting the change in weather as the temperature drops is one thing, but tackling winter fashion is quite another. It seems year after year the colder months come up with little to no time to get our swag game in order so we repeat last season's coats, ankle booties, and oversized sweaters. Not this year! One way to dress up your winter rut is with some new mix-and-matchable winter accessories!

Think outside the box! From bright cashmere-kissed graphic sweaters—from fan favorite brands Kier & J and Halogen—to bold scarves and mittens—from whimsical heavy hitters Anthropologie—to on-trend leopard print Uggs, there's a little bit of flair for every one to sprinkle into your daily winter wear. The more colorful, the better! Our favorite? These fashionable and functional Sofia Cashmere tech gloves with pom poms.

Here are nine of our favorites below.