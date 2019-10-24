Nordstrom
by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 11:48 AM
Nordstrom
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to hail a yellow cab and make our way to the Big Apple for today's grand opening of Nordstrom's first ever NYC flagship store! The luxury retailer opened up a seven-level, 320,000-square-foot space at the corner of 57th & Broadway devoted to women and children's apparel. Karlie Kloss, Katie Holmes, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Saldana and more were among the stars in attendance at the Manhattan store which features three shoe departments—including a Nike boutique—a beauty section with an interactive fragrance finder and a "beauty stylist virtual mirror."
Want to channel your inner city slicker and be the first to shop NYC exclusives?
• Join the Nordy Club which grants you exclusive online access now until 10am ET on Oct 25.
• Earn 10 points per dollar on Opening Day.
• Get a $60 Reward October 24th–November 3rd, when you use your Nordstrom card.
• If you're already a member, get shopping now!
Be the first to score Winnie Harlow x Steve Madden pumps and Maria Sharapova x Nike kicks or shop til you drop luxury brands—from Vince, Le Labo, Frame, and Manolo Blahnik—before everybody else! Our favorites? We can't decide between these tech earmuffs by Ugg or this NVLT puffer jacket.
Check out ten of our favorite NYC exclusives below.
Cozy up and listen to your favorite audio books on your morning commute with these shearling black techy earmuffs.
Wrap your neck up in this gorgeous aqua pussybow blouse that's perfect for a job interview or a night out with your girlfriends.
Put some pazazz in your step with these high waisted flare pants in a brilliant shade of green. Add your favorite ankle bootie and you're ready to check off your to-do list.
This limited-edition set features 10 full-size lipsticks in the hottest shades from the Pure Color Desire lipstick collection and is valued at $440.
Snuggle up your errands with these next-level UGG shearling slippers in raspberry. Also available in dark brown.
Give them the unexpected with these edgy faux-leather pants with a cropped flare hem. Add a statement pointy shoe and you're ready to get the job done.
Finish your work week with this comfortable pajama set with a contemporary design twist. Add your favorite Uggs and it's time for a major Netflix-and-chill session.
Channel contemporary-cool style in this mixed-media puffer jacket featuring ribbed trim and leopard print details.
Strut your stuff in style with these willowy stiletto cowgirl heels with a silvery rand wrapping the pointy toe. Add a fun nail polish and you'll be the life of the party.
Flowers tumble down the midi-length skirt of a silky, midnight-blue dress featuring an off-the-shoulder bodice and trend-savvy balloon sleeves.
