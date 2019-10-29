Be Winter Ready With These 7 H&M Layered Essentials

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 4:00 AM

H&amp;amp;M Winter Essentials

Year after year, as the impending temperature drops and we peer into our closets to take on the colder months, tackling winter fashion is never easy. Soft cashmere-kissed sweaters, go-to suede ankle booties, and fashion-forward earmuffs are what are winter wardrobe dreams are made of. In reality, as the season changes and winter sets in, do you find yourself in a fashion rut? Repeating all your usual wardrobe suspects in an effort just to get to warmer times? 

It's OK. Breathe. We've got you. Rather than falling in a rabbit hole of shapeless jeans, oversized sweaters, and ill-fitting jackets to trudge through the upcoming winter months, get ahead of the curve and think outside the box with some on-trend layered essentials. We're talking statement pieces that you can mix and match that will keep you warm and stylish all season long.

Need inspiration? Look to H&M's winter essentials for inspiration. From bold and bright knit mock-turtlenecks to printed wide-cut prairie dresses, these versatile pieces are perfect for achieving that layered look and will give you a bounty of fashion motivation moving into these colder months.

Here are seven of our favorites below. 

Knit Mock-turtleneck Sweater

Be bold in this boxy, long-sleeved mock-turtleneck sweater with dropped shoulders. Also available in beige, taupe, gray, yellow, and striped. Add a fun nail polish and get the season bright.

H&amp;M Winter Essentials
$30 H&M
Wide-cut Dress

Showcase your romance with this short dress with an airy, softly draped design with a gathered stand-up collar. Also available in black, floral, and yellow. Add a fun lippy and paint the town fashion.

H&amp;M Winter Essentials
$25 H&M
Wool-blend Coat

Suit up in this brilliant knee-length, double-breasted coat in woven wool-blend fabric. Also available in black and dark melange. Pair it with your favorite booties.

H&amp;M Winter Essentials
$129 H&M
Leggings with Creases

Elevate your leggings with these faux leather leggings with creases. Also available in black, khaki, and dark green. 

H&amp;M Winter Essentials
$25 H&M
Modal Turtleneck Top

We found your new go-to turtleneck! This fitted jersey is perfect for all your outfits and affordable AF. Also available in polka dot, yellow, floral and black. 

H&amp;M Winter Essentials
$10 H&M
Biker Jacket with Faux Fur

Channel your inner rebel with this biker jacket in soft faux leather with quilted details. 

H&amp;M Winter Essentials
$70 H&M
Pleated Skirt

Flirty meets fun with this pleated ankle-length skirt. Also available in black, dark navy, black/roses, and burgundy.

H&amp;M Winter Essentials
$25 H&M

Shop all the H&M winter essentials at H&M.com!

