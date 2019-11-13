Bachelor Nation just grew by one. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have welcomed their second child!
Waddell gave birth to her and Bass' newest arrival after going into labor on November 12. The happy news came when the married couple debuted their bundle of joy on Instagram, with Carly sharing a photo of his beanie.
Their son joins his big sister Isabella "Bella" Evelyn Bass, 21 months, and older brothers Ensley Bass, Liam Bass and Nathan Bass, who Bass has from a previous marriage.
The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 and married in 2017, announced the pregnancy on Instagram in May.
Giving Bachelor Nation a real treat, they revealed the gender on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise in September. During the live finale of the show that brought Waddell and Bass together, a giant cake was rolled out with the franchise's very own Wells Adams inside!
The couple's pal jumped out of the cake wearing a blue onesie, revealing his friends were expecting a baby boy.
While baby no. 2 is the latest addition to their big family, Waddell and Bass have had parenting on lock for years. They, of course, already had three boys to look over before welcoming their little girl.
"Before Bella, Carly would never have called herself nurturing, but afterwards, she is the most loving, caring and selfless mom," Bass told E! News in 2017. "She is untiring in her maternal love and it's so, so cool to watch a side of her come out that I'd never seen before."
For her part, Waddell gushed over getting to see her husband have a daughter. "I've always known Evan as a dad, a boy dad, and it's really fun and hilarious to watch him as a girl dad," she shared. "With every fifth outfit change during the day, he always goes, 'Oh wow! Look at that cute outfit. What a beautiful girl!' He's so gentle and loving with her. He was so nervous to even figure out how to wipe a girl, but now he's an old pro and enjoying every second."
No doubt, they're now enjoying every second of life as a family of seven!
Congratulations to the happy family!
