Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 6:57 PM

Carly Waddell, Evan Bass

Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise season finale included a heartwarming announcement from the show's very own Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

The lovebirds, who met and fell in love on the beaches of Mexico during Season 3 and wed during a 2017 televised ceremony, learned they are expecting a baby boy! 

During the live gender reveal, a giant cake was rolled out onto the stage and none other than Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams popped out wearing a blue onesie. He ran over to the future parents and jumped into Evan's arms, naturally. 

Carly and Evan's exciting news comes four months after they first announced her pregnancy. In Feb. 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bella. The adorable toddler even played a special role in Carly's pregnancy announcement. "She's so excited to be a big sister," her proud pops shared with host Chris Harrison

Does Wells Adams Think True Love Can Be Found on BIP?

In addition to Carly and Evan, Bachelor Nation got a few updates on life at home for Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who just welcomed baby No. 2, as well as BiP newlyweds Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson

Chris even confirmed he and Krystal are working on expanding their family with babies of their own! 

The countdown is officially on for Carly and Evan, who will welcome their son in November. 

The Bachelor in Paradise season finale is just getting started, so stay locked into E! News as the night continues. 

