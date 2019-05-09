Congratulations are in order for Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple are expecting their second child together. The proud parents announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday. The family photo showed the proud papa holding a six-pack of beer while the happy mama held up her sonogram. Their darling daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn Bass also looked quite surprised.

"Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!" Waddell wrote in part of her Instagram post. "We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella's little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven't been on social media as much...well, this is why!)"

Fans first met Waddell on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and was reintroduced to her on season two of Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile, Bass won fans over on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and went on to win Waddell's heart on season three of Bachelor in Paradise.