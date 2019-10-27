Cheers to the future bride and groom!

Since announcing their engagement on social media in July, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams haven't been able to get enough off of each other even more so. Now, they're celebrating their engagement in style, surrounded by the people they love most.

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams," the Modern Family star wrote on Instagram at the time when announcing her engagement. To which Adams commented, "It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you more bab....fiancé!"

The happy couple has continued to bless us with touching relationship moments and they can't seem to get enough off of the new chapter of their lives as fiancés.

This weekend, the two lovebirds decided to celebrate that new chapter with the rest of their friends and family by throwing an engagement party to remember.

In an Instagram Story video reposted by Hyland—who looked so simple yet flawlessly elegant wearing a strapless white dress and strappy sandals—she and her beau were seen giving a speech in front of their loved ones.

"You are all obviously here today because you have such a special place in our hearts, we love you so very much," Hyland said during the speech. She then asks Adams if he has anything he'd like to add, to which he replies, "Well we paid for all of this so drink up, I guess. Thanks for coming guys!"