Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick are always DTF: Down to fight.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars have had an ongoing feud that started back when the MTV reality hit first premiered in 2009 and over a decade later, it's more heated than ever thanks to the recent controversy involving Zack Clayton Carpinello, Jenni's boyfriend.

In a recent episode of JSFV, Angelina accused Zack of hitting on her and touching her inappropriately, a claim JWowww refused to believe, with the two women almost coming to blows as their roommates had to hold them back and wine glasses were shattered.

Well, she refused to believe Angelina's version of events until she reviewed the tape and saw the alleged groping footage for herself.

While the gang was out at a club, Zack, who had been making comments about Angelina since meeting her, including questioning her about her sex life with fiancé Chris Larangeira, got a little too close to the reality star on the dance floor as a drunk JWoww was sleeping on a nearby couch.