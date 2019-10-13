by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 5:47 PM
Positive vibes ahead!
Angelina Pivarnick is keeping things lighthearted after her very public feud with Jenni "JWoww" Farley made headlines earlier this week. "I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong," she began her caption on Instagram, where she shared a sultry photo of herself posing in lingerie. "I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls.. I believe tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles - Audrey Hepburn."
Moreover, she added the prayer emoji to close her inspirational quote from the Hollywood legend.
Her latest social media upload comes nearly three days after she and JWoww got into a heated exchange on Twitter. For some backstory, Farley and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, decided to split less than a year of dating. "Jenni is devastated," a source told E! News of their breakup.
However, the news of the pair's split didn't surprise many, especially since fans predicted there was trouble in paradise after an episode of Jersey Shore aired. Which is where Angelina comes into the equation.
MTV
In the episode, Zack was getting a little too close to Pivarnick while they were all in Las Vegas. He was seen wrapping his arms around her and asking about her sex life. Adding more fire to fuel? He was accused of grabbing the reality TV star's butt. Zack recently apologized over the alleged incident.
"Jenni is not speaking to either of them at the moment," a source shared with E! News at the time.
JWoww also spoke about the episode on Instagram, and said she felt "disrespected" by a close friend.
"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," she wrote candidly. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me."
She continued, "My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."
It didn't take long for the Jersey Shore stars to exchange words on Twitter. Farley fired shots at Angelina and brought up her fiancé, Chris Larangeira. "Also how you can't stand Chris because he doesn't pay attention to anything you say," JWoww tweeted.
However, despite the recent drama between the MTV stars, it looks like they're trying to move on from it. Angelina's latest Instagram post is proof.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?