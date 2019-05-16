Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, has been arrested.

A source tells E! News that Jen was arrested today, May 16, in Las Vegas. Jen, who is the mother of the Jersey Shore star's 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky, is currently in jail. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department website confirms that Jen's bail is set at $3,000.

In early 2019, E! News learned that Ronnie had filed a domestic battery report after he and Jen were involved in a fight on New Year's Eve. According to the online docket for Jen's case, an arrest warrant was issued on April 17.