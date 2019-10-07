by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 2:25 PM
Is Cody Simpson's love language "words of affirmation?" It just might be!
The 22-year-old singer is showing off his romantic and sweet side, after sharing his newest poem on social media. Taking to his separate Instagram account, Prince Neptune Poet, where he posts all of his poetry, Simpson is making everyone swoon with his latest addition. If anything, many believe his latest piece of work is about the one and only, Miley Cyrus, whom he has been getting really close with in the last week.
"the moon's souvenir / the boulevardier / a ballerina on the promenade," the poem begins. "we open our curtains / to the domesticated world / for a natural hour / spinning elvis records / and making love / in the soft jewelled morning."
Naturally, Cody's followers couldn't help but leave some cheeky comments about his blossoming romance with the "Slide Away" singer. "i see youve been getting some inspiration from miley," one fan shared. "Miley inspires so much," another wrote.
Cody's intimate poem comes just two days after the they enjoyed a movie date night. They watched the Elvis Presley film, Blue Hawaii, which also happens to be one of Miley's favorites. What's more? The "Part the Seas" singer gave his 3.4 million Instagram followers a peek into their romantic night, as he shared an Instagram Story video clip that showed the 26-year-old star leaning on his shoulder while the movie played in the background.
Instagram / Cody Simpson
That same morning on Saturday, the two weren't shy about their romance and even packed on the PDA on social media. The 22-year-old Australian singer shared a black-and-white Instagram Story of him kissing Miley on the forehead. "Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby," he wrote of the snap.
And yes, you read that correctly, he totally called her "baby."
The news of their blossoming romance comes less than a week after the superstars were spotted locking lips during a quick run to the grocery store. An eyewitness exclusively told E! News about their afternoon hangout. The insider said they saw them coming into the store "real quick" to grab food and drinks. During their grocery run, they also shared a "quick kiss."
However, not everyone was "shipping" the pair. After people caught wind of their hangout, the "Mother's Daughter" singer took to social media to defend her "make out session" with Cody.
"Can a girl not get a f--king açaí bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!" she wrote in her lengthy post on Instagram Stories on Friday, Oct 4. "This 'dating' thing is new to me too. I've never been an 'adult' / grown ass woman experiencing this...I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R...and 'meeting / trusting' people in my position is really tuff. Don't f--king pity me, not what I'm asking for."
She added, "I have a great life I wouldn't trade for 'privacy' but PLEASE don't make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public's perception of me! Get used to me dating - this is where I am at! #HotGirlFall."
Despite everything, though, it looks like Cody is certainly smitten over the 26-year-old star and his latest poem is proof!
