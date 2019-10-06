by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 8:15 PM
Ask and you shall receive!
The universe works in mysterious ways, and for Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, it looks like the stars have finally aligned. In a resurfaced video interview from 2012, the 22-year-old star is seen gushing over the "Slide Away" singer.
"Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush," he told Fuse about the 26-year-old star. "I know all the words to her songs, I'm not gonna lie. I'm not ashamed about it at all."
He added, "I was a big Miley Cyrus fan and I think she will be forever the most date-able Disney star."
Fans of the two will recall they soon became friends, and in 2015, Simpson leaned on Cyrus for support about navigating the spotlight. Furthermore, it looks like they both got out of each other's friend zone as their romance is blossoming. In fact, the two recently enjoyed a cute movie date night, and watched one of Cyrus' beloved movies, Blue Hawaii.
"more today than yesterday," Simpson captioned his black-and-white video clip on Sunday morning, which showed the "Mother's Daughter" singer leaning on his shoulder.
Just a day before, the two were cozying up and packing on the PDA.
Cody shared a sweet Instagram Story of him kissing Miley on the forehead, as she had her arms wrapped around his neck.
"Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby," he captioned his black-and-white photo, where showed off his meal, which consisted of a berry smoothie and two slices of toast.
Earlier this week, they were spotted kissing during an afternoon outing at a Los Angeles grocery store. An eyewitness exclusively told E! News, they saw them coming into the store "real quick" to grab food and drinks. During their trip, they also shared a "quick kiss."
It looks like Cody was ahead of the game, in putting things into the universe long before it became a trendy saying.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?