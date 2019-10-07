TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 2:25 PM
TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Angelia Jolie couldn't help but smile alongside kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.
The Oscar winner attended the European premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome alongside two of her kids on Monday. Photos from the premiere show the trio sharing a laugh on the red carpet together, before heading inside to see the film. Angelina has made this press tour for the upcoming film a real family affair. In late September, Angelina was supported by kids Shiloh, Zahara, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt at the world premiere of Maleficent in Los Angeles.
Angelina's eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, was likely unable to attend the premiere with his siblings due to his college schedule. As you might recall, Maddox is enrolled at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. A source told E! News over the summer that mom Angelina is "very proud" of the 18-year-old, who is studying biochemistry at school. Angelina beamed with pride as she dropped Maddox off at the university in late August.
Angelina and Maddox were reunited in early October when he attended his mom's movie premiere in Japan, along with sister Zahara.
In celebration of these sweet photos, let's take a look at more Jolie-Pitt family pictures through the years!
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Jolie brought kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. How cute is this photo?
Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
In early October, Angelina reunited with son Maddox at the Maleficent premiere in Japan, two months after she dropped him off at college. Zahara also joined the duo at the movie event, where the trio posed for photos on the red carpet.
TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
LOL! The trio had a sweet moment together on the red carpet in Rome.
David Livingston/Getty Images
The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the 2018 Annie Awards, where the movie she co-produced, The Breadwinner, wins Best Animated Feature-Independent.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Jolie and Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The actress brings Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.
Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!
Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The kids were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent.
Walt Disney Studios
Vivienne played a young Aurora in the 2014 Disney movie. She was technically the only Jolie-Pitt kid with a role in the film, but as Angelina told E! News, getting her to play the part turned into an acting exercise for the entire family!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Courtesy of Lucian Capellaro/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International
Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
In January 2010, Maddox and Brad watched as the New Orleans Saints played the Arizona Cardinals.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Maddox held his own alongside Brad and Angelina at the 2009 premiere of Invictus.
