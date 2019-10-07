Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Are Adorably Candid at Maleficent's Latest Red Carpet Premiere

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 2:25 PM

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Angelia Jolie couldn't help but smile alongside kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The Oscar winner attended the European premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome alongside two of her kids on Monday. Photos from the premiere show the trio sharing a laugh on the red carpet together, before heading inside to see the film. Angelina has made this press tour for the upcoming film a real family affair. In late September, Angelina was supported by kids Shiloh, Zahara, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt at the world premiere of Maleficent in Los Angeles.

Angelina's eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, was likely unable to attend the premiere with his siblings due to his college schedule. As you might recall, Maddox is enrolled at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. A source told E! News over the summer that mom Angelina is "very proud" of the 18-year-old, who is studying biochemistry at school. Angelina beamed with pride as she dropped Maddox off at the university in late August.

Photos

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

Angelina and Maddox were reunited in early October when he attended his mom's movie premiere in Japan, along with sister Zahara.

In celebration of these sweet photos, let's take a look at more Jolie-Pitt family pictures through the years!

Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivian Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

All Grown Up!

Jolie brought kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. How cute is this photo?

Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Reunited

In early October, Angelina reunited with son Maddox at the Maleficent premiere in Japan, two months after she dropped him off at college. Zahara also joined the duo at the movie event, where the trio posed for photos on the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Sharing a Laugh

LOL! The trio had a sweet moment together on the red carpet in Rome.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

David Livingston/Getty Images

Family Time

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the 2018 Annie Awards, where the movie she co-produced, The Breadwinner, wins Best Animated Feature-Independent.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Premiere Ready

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.

Loung Ung, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Kimhak Mun, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zaha

George Pimentel/WireImage

Festival Family

Jolie and MaddoxPaxZaharaShilohKnox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Mom and the Boys

Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie

George Pimentel/WireImage

Toronto Premiere No. 2

The actress brings ZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie, Cast of First They Killed My Father, NYC Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

New York Night Out

Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images

Mom's Little Movie Stars

The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie

Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Humanitarian in Training

Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.

Brad Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Valentino Rossi

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Life in the Fast Lane

Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.

Brad Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Can You Hear Me Now?

Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!

Brad Pitt, Pax, Shiloh, Maddox, Jolie-Pitt

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Black Tie Affair

Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Kids Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kids' Choice Awards

Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Kids Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top Mom

The kids were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent

Maleficent, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Walt Disney Studios

Magnificent in Maleficent

Vivienne played a young Aurora in the 2014 Disney movie. She was technically the only Jolie-Pitt kid with a role in the film, but as Angelina told E! News, getting her to play the part turned into an acting exercise for the entire family!

Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On His Own

Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Oldest Sibling Perk

Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Pax, Maddox

Courtesy of Lucian Capellaro/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

World War Z

Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.

Brad Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Game Time

In January 2010, Maddox and Brad watched as the New Orleans Saints played the Arizona Cardinals. 

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dressed to Impress

Maddox held his own alongside Brad and Angelina at the 2009 premiere of Invictus.

