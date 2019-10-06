Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images
They finally said, "I do!"
Former American Idol contestants, Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner, tied the knot on Saturday in Garrison, Texas. The two lovebirds, who competed together on season 16 of the ABC reality singing competition, announced their engagement back in March.
"Not a day nor hour more can I wait for you to be my bride. Ladies and gentlemen, the future Mrs. Foehner!" the 22-year-old musician tweeted at the time.
According to People, who has the exclusive details and photos from their wedding, reported that the two got married in front of 100 guests at the wedding and event venue Union Springs. "We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family," Barrett told People.
"We can't wait to have everyone we love under one roof to help send us off into this new season."
Foehner looked dapper in an all-black suit, while Barrett wore a gorgeous off-shoulder lace gown by Martina Liana for both the ceremony and reception.
People reports that one of the couple's good friends, Jeremy Vuolo, married them. Both singers also wrote their own vows.
Instagram
While the happy couple hasn't shared any personal photos of their beautiful and "rustic" wedding day, the now Mrs. Foehner reposted an Instagram Story from her sister of the two looking adorably sweet. "Love my sissy," she wrote.
"We're both excited to make such a serious and holy commitment before the Lord, with our friends and family there to support us and celebrate," Barrett told People ahead of her big day. "Becoming one family has been the thing we've looked forward to most."
Another friend of the couple also tagged both Idol alum in an Instagram post, writing, "Last night I got to see one of my best friends marry her soulmate. @gabbybarrett_ you made the most beautiful bride, I am so happy the Lord has given you somebody who loves you as much as Jesus has loved the church. I am so proud of you. Thank you letting me be apart of this special day for you. @cadefoehner take care of my jelly donut like we know you will. God bless the both of you."
The lovely couple was also joined by fellow Idol season 16 contestants, according to People, including Caleb Lee Hutchinson (who was a groomsman) and Catie Turner.
Barrett and Foehner also aren't the first Idol alums to have gotten married or to have met their soulmate while filming the show. In the past, we've seen Idol winner Scotty McCreery marry Gabi Dugal McCreery, winner Maddie Poppe and finalist Caleb Lee Hutchinson have opened up to E! News about their long-distance romantic relationship, and season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee married David Foster earlier this year.
However, Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young take the cake for Idol's first official couple to tie the knot back in 2013.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!