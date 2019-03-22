It's time for these two to pick their favorite love song because Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are engaged!

The American Idol alums, who competed together on season 16 of the ABC reality singing competition, confirmed on Friday that they are going to tie the knot.

"Not a day nor hour more can I wait for you to be my bride. Ladies and gentlemen, the future Mrs. Foehner!" the 22-year-old musician enthusiastically tweeted.

"Foehner has a nice RING to it...," 19-year-old Barrett teased over on her Twitter account.