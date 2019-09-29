Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara were couple goals at the Joker premiere.

While the rumored engaged couple walked the green carpet separately during the premiere—which took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood—cameras caught a few sweet moments of the couple, seemingly getting cozy and embracing in a hug.

Saturday night's green carpet premiere of Joaquin's latest film isn't the first time the 34-year-old actress has shown up to support her partner. Last month, she also supported Her actor at the Venice Film Festival for another screening of the highly anticipated film.

Earlier this year, the notoriously private couple sparked engagement rumors when the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her engagement finger. Since then, the couple has not publicly confirmed the engagement speculation.

While little details are known about their love life, the pair were first romantically linked back in early 2017. According to reports, the couple was seen on a wellness retreat together, and four months, they confirmed their romance.