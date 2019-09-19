Brad Pitt summed up his excitement over his E! People's Choice Awards nomination in a single word: "woo-hoo!"

E! News exclusively caught up with the 55-year-old actor on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film, Ad Astra, on Wednesday.

Erin Lim shared the good news and the A-lister kept his reaction short and sweet as he smiled, "Woo-hoo!" but it's truly all we needed!

When the host told the Golden Globe winner that she would be celebrating on his behalf, he added, "Alright, great. Thank you much!"

Pitt is a contender for The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for his role in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood at the PCAs. He is competing against his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Taron Egerton, Cole Sprouse, Zac Efron, Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Paulson and Samuel L. Jackson.

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is also up for The Drama Movie of 2019 at this year's People's Choice Awards.