2019 PCAs: See Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Dwayne Johnson & More Movie Star Nominees

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 8:49 AM
The E! People's Choice Awards nominations are officially out and we couldn't be more excited about the movie star nominees!
Avengers: Endgame is a major contender at this year's show. Robert Downey Jr. is a double nominee for The Male Movie Star and Action Movie Star of 2019. Meanwhile his co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans all scored individual nominations for the blockbuster hit, too.
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson also received PCAs nominations for their work in the Marvel universe.
Horror fans should rejoice as well because Lupita Nyong'o could win The Female Movie Star and Drama Movie Star of 2019 for her role in Us.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are up for The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for their parts in Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood. Cole Sprouse could win in the same category for his role in Five Feet Apart. The 27-year-old actor is also nominated for The Male TV Star of 2019 for his part in Riverdale.
One of the toughest categories announced today may be The Comedy Movie Star of 2019. Ali Wong, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler and Rebel Wilson are among the stars who could take home the prize for their laugh-out-loud roles. Which performer do you think deserves to win the trophy?
See all the movie star nominees below and be sure to watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame
Marvel
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame
Courtesy of Sony Pictures
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home
Walt Disney Studios
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Aladdin
Summit Entertainment
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Marvel Studios 2019
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Captain Marvel
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Glass
Universal Pictures
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Fighting With My Family
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Netflix
The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Murder Mystery
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Murder Mystery
Warner Bros. Pictures
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Marvel
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame
Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home
Netflix
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Murder Mystery
Marvel Studios
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Captain Marvel
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Captain Marvel
Claudette Barius/Universal
YouTube
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Dark Phoenix
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Dark Phoenix
Giles Keyte. © 2018 CTMG
The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Men in Black: International
Paramount Pictures
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Rocketman
ALFONSO BRESCIANI/CBS FILMS
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Five Feet Apart
Sundance Institute
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood
Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood
Universal Studios
The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Glass
Netflix
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Always Be My Maybe
Warner Bros.
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Isn't It Romantic
John Eddy/INSTARimages.com
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Isn't It Romantic
YouTube
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Late Night
Netflix
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for The Perfect Date
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame
Lionsgate
The Action Movie Star of 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Disney/Pixar; Shutterstock
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for Toy Story 4
Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures; Shutterstock
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for The Upside
Disney; Shutterstock
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Lion King
Warner Bros. Pictures; Shutterstock
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for Pokémon Detective Pikachu
DreamWorks; Shutterstock
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Warner Bros. Pictures; Shutterstock
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures; Shutterstock
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Secret Life of Pets 2
Columbia Pictures & Rovio Animations; Shutterstock
The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Angry Birds Movie 2
