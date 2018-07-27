Carrie Fisher's legacy lives on through the Star Wars films.

The cast for Star Wars: Episode IX has been announced and the actress will be reprising her role as Leia Organa in the final installment of the series.

Lucasfilm made the exciting announcement today on the official Star Wars website, where the names of the entire cast are listed.

J.J. Abrams said that without Carrie they don't believe they could find a "truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga."

"We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII," the director explained.