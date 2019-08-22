Jada Pinkett Smith Takes a Stand for Sex Toys

Jada Pinkett Smith has no shame in her sex toy game.

As a Red Table Talk co-host, the actress is known to share some pretty intimate details about her personal life, from her marriage problems with longtime husband Will Smith to her past sex addiction.

Last month, she recalled in an episode of the Facebook Watch series how she had used sex toys to give herself multiple orgasms a day during an "exploration stage" of her life. However, looking back, she thinks she went through an addiction with it.

According to The Sun, she revisited the topic of sex toys, saying, "People are shocked about my love for using sex toys. I know d--n well I'm not the only one that uses them," the Angel Has Fallen actress reportedly said. "Nobody has to feel any shame about it, but I'm still surprised how people relate to sex, specifically female sexuality–it's still such a taboo."