It's been quite a year for Hannah Brown.

The Bachelorette celeb reflected on her recent journey in a raw Instagram post on Monday.

"Honest policy: I'm struggling," she began. "Life is so different. Since last August, I've been a pageant queen, a Bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I've been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don't know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I've become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex."

The season 15 star then revealed she's living on her own for the first time and "shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media and opportunities galore."

"I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode," she continued. "I feel guilty because I don't have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can't keep up with the people that matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now. I am not complaining about this past year of adventures."