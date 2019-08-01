Julianne Hough Says She's "Not Straight"

Julianne Hough is baring it all.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro posed nude for the September "Naked Strength" issue of Women's Health and opened up about her journey of self-discovery.

The past few years have been a transformative time for Hough. She married Brooks Laich, launched her new dance method Kinrgy, opened up to followers about her endometriosis and started IVF. As she experienced these life changes, she started to tap into her "most authentic self" and wonder how her husband would react.

"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she told the magazine. "I was like, 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship."