Cue the "You Know What You Did" gifs.

With MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings already in full-force, fans of the original reality TV series are feeling deeply nostalgic over the reboot. And it doesn't help that feuds between some of the original cast members are increasingly brewing this season. We're talking bad blood between Stephanie Pratt, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and... Audrina Patridge.

"Drama follows me," Stephanie began a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday evening, where she divulged everything—from her love triangle with Justin Bobby and Audrina to her tumultuous relationship with her brother and sister-in-law to who supposedly leaked the false rumor about Lauren Conrad and Jason Wahler's sex tape.

Plot twist: Stephanie said it wasn't Spencer!

"omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you've been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago," Stephanie claimed.