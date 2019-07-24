"We are very close," William said simply to British GQ when asked what effect the surreal week after their mother's death had on their relationship.

He expanded upon that last year speaking at an event for the Campaign Against Living Miserably, or CALM, which is battling to lower the suicide rate among young men. "My brother and I's relationship is closer than it's been because of the situations we've been through," William said. "Losing our mother at a young age has helped us to travel through that difficult patch together. You're like-minded. You go through similar things, it's a bond and it's something you know you've tackled together and come out better for it."

They're far more likely to share good-natured jibes about each other, whether it was William teasing Harry about being messy when they roomed together at RAF Shawbury for Defense Helicopter Flying School in 2009, or when Harry pokes fun at William's hair, or lack thereof. When he geared up to give his best man's speech at William's wedding in 2011, Harry promised the BBC that he and the other speakers would be sure to "dig him in the ribs a few times and embarrass him, make him lose some hair." (William and assorted pals reportedly had guests rolling in the aisles when they returned the favor at Harry's wedding.)

Harry was on a Walking Wounded expedition in the Arctic at the time, and he said he was "looking forward to getting back, putting on a uniform and strolling down the aisle with him." Regarding the royal wedding hoopla, Harry said he guessed his brother would actually prefer a more intimate affair with just his really close friends, "but we are who we are and the position comes with it, and the role comes with it."