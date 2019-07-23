TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Reality and Talk Shows

Let's get real.

Today's TV Scoop Awards polls are all about the reality shows, the competition shows, the talk and variety shows that give you a bit of a break from the drama of scripted television. 

You can also currently vote for Best Fandom, Best Cast on Social Media, Best Comedy, Best Drama, four acting categories, and best couple and sexiest moment.  

Tomorrow, we'll start getting into the nitty gritty with twists, musical moments, fights, villains, deaths, and more. You can see the full list of upcoming categories and open polls right here

Be sure to follow @eonlineTV on Twitter to make sure you don't miss a single poll! 

As always, you can vote as many times as you want, and you've got until next Friday to get your votes in. 

TV Scoop Awards 2019: Reality
Best reality show:
0.4%
15.7%
6.1%
4.3%
37.4%
5.2%
3.0%
11.7%
2.6%
9.1%
4.3%
0.0%
Best reality competition show:
11.7%
2.9%
7.8%
9.3%
3.9%
6.8%
6.8%
3.9%
2.4%
0.5%
11.7%
3.9%
14.1%
6.3%
7.8%
Best Talk/variety/sketch series:
0.4%
2.9%
31.1%
0.4%
2.9%
25.2%
15.1%
0.8%
11.8%
9.2%
0.0%

All polls will remain open until Friday, August 2.
 
Have fun, friends, and we'll see you tomorrow. 

