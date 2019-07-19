TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 12:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E! TV Scoop Awards Logo

And we're off!

Voting has officially begun for the 2019 E! TV Scoop Awards, and we're starting with what's traditionally a pretty big race: Best Fandom and Best Cast on Social Media. 

Not only are you voting for yourselves--for the fandom that has done the most, raised some money, supported one another, changed the world—but you're also voting for the cast of actors (and writers and EPs) who make livetweeting look easy and who have proved themselves to be just as delightful on a different screen as on the TV screen. These polls are the first of many that will be going up over the next couple of weeks, so make sure you're not missing any by following @EonlineTV on Twitter. 

Watch

Gossip Girl Returning to TV on HBO Max

As always, you can vote as many times as you want, but also please remember to take a break. You have 2 full weeks to vote! It will be OK! 

TV Scoop Awards 2019: Fandom, Cast
Vote for the best fandom:
7.8%
14.0%
2.3%
0.8%
4.3%
0.5%
0.2%
0.9%
0.0%
0.4%
68.8%
Vote for the best cast on social media:
54.5%
3.5%
4.4%
4.2%
1.7%
17.7%
6.6%
4.1%
1.7%
1.7%

All polls will remain open until Friday, August 2.

Have fun, friends, and we'll see you tomorrow. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV Scoop Awards , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.