TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Comedy and Drama

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Sat., Jul. 20, 2019 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E! TV Scoop Awards Logo

We've officially reached day two of the TV Scoop Awards, and so far things are going great. Probably! Hopefully! 

Starting today, you get to vote for the best drama and comedy of the past year. Based on the number of nominations received, there are definitely some frontrunners, but it's anyone's game, because it's all up to you and your votes. 

Currently, you can vote for Best Fandom and Best Cast on Social Media, and tomorrow you'll be able to vote in all the acting categories. 

Be sure to follow @eonlineTV on Twitter to make sure you don't miss a single poll, or check this post for all active polls. 

Watch

Gossip Girl Returning to TV on HBO Max

As always, you can vote as many times as you want, and don't forget that you've got basically two weeks to get your votes in. 

TV Scoop Awards 2019: Best Comedy, Drama
Vote for the best comedy:
41.7%
8.3%
7.3%
5.2%
2.1%
15.6%
5.2%
11.5%
2.1%
1.0%
Vote for the best drama:
51.1%
16.5%
0.6%
2.2%
1.2%
0.3%
15.6%
1.2%
0.0%
0.6%
0.0%
0.6%
1.2%
0.3%
2.2%
0.9%
4.4%
0.6%
0.3%

All polls will remain open until Friday, August 2.
 
Have fun, friends, and we'll see you tomorrow. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV Scoop Awards , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.