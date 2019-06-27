No lie—Jake Gyllenhaalis a Sean Paul superfan.

While you probably didn't expect this headline today, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star made his fandom known loud and clear during a recent appearance on Radio 1 Breakfast With Greg James' "Unpopular Opinions" segment.

The premise of the segment is simple: you listen to some unpopular opinions and discuss. This time, one listener had some critical words about Sean Paul.

"I think Sean Paul is massively overrated," caller Brandon said. However, the Oscar nominee was having none of that.