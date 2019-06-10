Jussie Smollett has made his return to social media.

On Monday morning, the Empire star took to Instagram where he shared a memorable clip from this weekend's 2019 Tony Awards.

In the video, Tarell Alvin McCraney discussed black queerness before introducing his multi-nominated play Choir Boy at Radio City Music Hall.

"@octarell_again," Jussie shared in his post with two prayer emoji's. "So much #PRIDE." He would turn off his comments with followers only able to like and view the post.

While it may appear to be a standard Instagram, many pop culture fans can't help but notice that this is his first post since he was allegedly attacked in Chicago.