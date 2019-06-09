Tony Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Oh, what a night!

James Cordenhosted tonight's 2019 Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The star-studded soiree featured appearances from the biggest names on Broadway, including mainstays like Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Platt and Sara Bareilles, as well as Hollywood A-listers like Jake Gyllenhaaland Samuel L. Jackson.

Judith Light received the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her activism work with the LGBTQ+ community, and late Broadway star Marin Mazzie—who passed away following a battle with cancer in 2018—was honored with the Special Tony Award.

Check out the complete list of winners from the 2019 Tonys below: