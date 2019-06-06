The Side-Eye Beyoncé Gave to This Woman Will Make You Bow Down

Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed date night yesterday—and no one, no one, was going to get in the way of that.

During Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night, the duo, seat courtside, watched the Golden State Warriors face off against the Toronto Raptors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. While the rapper sported black sweats, she chose a gold dress and matching heels. Totally normal, right? Well...

At one point, Nicole Curran, whose husband owns the Warriors, began chatting with Jay-Z. And when she leaned over Beyonce to continue the conversation, the singer's grin became a grimace and Beyonce gave her the iciest, shadiest side-eye the world may ever see.

When the moment, captured on camera, went viral, her ardent following known as the Beyhive whipped out their stingers. "IM CRYING. She wants sis Gone!," wrote one fan. Chimed in another, "Beyoncé shoving her ass over at the end is the level of petty we deserve from our queen." The Internet even went so far as hailing her the new "Becky With the Good Hair." (In other words, the other woman.)