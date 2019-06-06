The Side-Eye Beyoncé Gave to This Woman Will Make You Bow Down

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 7:46 AM
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed date night yesterday—and no one, no one, was going to get in the way of that.
During Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night, the duo, seat courtside, watched the Golden State Warriors face off against the Toronto Raptors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. While the rapper sported black sweats, she chose a gold dress and matching heels. Totally normal, right? Well...
At one point, Nicole Curran, whose husband owns the Warriors, began chatting with Jay-Z. And when she leaned over Beyonce to continue the conversation, the singer's grin became a grimace and Beyonce gave her the iciest, shadiest side-eye the world may ever see.
When the moment, captured on camera, went viral, her ardent following known as the Beyhive whipped out their stingers. "IM CRYING. She wants sis Gone!," wrote one fan. Chimed in another, "Beyoncé shoving her ass over at the end is the level of petty we deserve from our queen." The Internet even went so far as hailing her the new "Becky With the Good Hair." (In other words, the other woman.)
As the comments became more vicious, Nicole felt the need to step up and explain herself.
"Listen Beehive," she commented on a picture, according to The Shade Room. "I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don't think she would support this."
Nicole then took things even further and posted a picture of her Beyonce, where it looks as if she's fixing the Grammy winner's hair. "We should all help and support each other," she captioned the shot.
Take it this as a lesson: Just don't cross Beyonce.
