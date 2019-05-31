And now that Chip and Joanna, who are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary Friday (and first as parents of five), have weathered a journey that's left other couples retreating to separate corners, they're committed more than ever to taking this wild ride together.

They continue to acknowledge that the 24/7 togetherness that their professional and private lives continue to require isn't for everybody. But it's still everything for them.

"There's an old adage that's like, 'you hurt the people that you love the most,'" Chip said on What's Ahead last month. "And there's some odd truth to that, and for some reason Jo and I, real early on in our marriage, we had some conflict and it was probably around not having any money, or that little renovation we were working on together...but I remember pretty vividly, as we were fighting against each other, trying to figure out whose fault it was that we were in this particular predicament, it became so clear to me that there was no net benefit to either one of us to constantly try to work things out in that way."

"We flipped that on its ear and we were like, 'no matter what comes our way, it's you and me versus the world, essentially.' So if there's a renovation that goes over budget, as opposed to us figuring out who bought the paint and why didn't the carpet happen exactly the way we thought, we would come together and say, 'How is it we're going to resolve this issue that we're in?'"