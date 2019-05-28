When it comes to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's drama, Miley Cyrus isn't picking sides.

After making headlines this weekend for her performance of "Cattitude," the 26-year-old singer spoke with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and made it clear she wasn't shading either artist.

For those who haven't heard the new track, the song features a lyric in which Miley raps "I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi." However, this wasn't the only thing to raise a few eyebrows. In a post promoting the performance, Miley wrote "I love you, Selena, but I listen to Demi." She also shared another post in which she wrote "I love you, me, but I listen to Ari."

While some fans assumed Miley was picking sides in Cardi and Nicki's feud, which made headlines after their infamous Fashion Week fight—the "Wrecking Ball" star made it clear this was not the case. She also insisted she had nothing but love for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.