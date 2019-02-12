See Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Pack on the PDA at BAFTAs After-Party

News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still going strong!
So strong, in fact, that the superstar singer was there to support her British actor beau after his film, The Favourite, won seven awards at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday. In photos from inside the after-party, Swift can be seen arriving at the bash in a gorgeous light blue Stella McCartney gown and greeting her longtime love. The pictures show the couple sharing a warm embrace, packing on more PDA than we've ever seen from the private pair.
"AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards !!! Bout to go give some high fives - thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss," Swift wrote on social media before heading to the party.
Swift has been in London in recent weeks while filming her role in Cats.
News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Days before their BAFTAs outing, Swift and Alwyn were spotted enjoying a "lovely evening" together at The Spaniards Inn in London's Hampstead neighborhood.
"They were there for several hours on a cold and rainy night. They were in great spirits, cozied up together and gazing at each other with smiles," a source told E! News. "They seem to really enjoy being at the local neighborhood pubs and frequent them often when they are in town."
Up next for the couple? Many Swifties are hoping the singer makes an appearance at the 2019 Oscars later this month, where Alwyn's The Favourite is nominated for nine awards!
Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT!