See Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Pack on the PDA at BAFTAs After-Party

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 10:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still going strong!

So strong, in fact, that the superstar singer was there to support her British actor beau after his film, The Favourite, won seven awards at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday. In photos from inside the after-party, Swift can be seen arriving at the bash in a gorgeous light blue Stella McCartney gown and greeting her longtime love. The pictures show the couple sharing a warm embrace, packing on more PDA than we've ever seen from the private pair.

"AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards !!! Bout to go give some high fives - thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss," Swift wrote on social media before heading to the party.

Photos

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

Swift has been in London in recent weeks while filming her role in Cats.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Days before their BAFTAs outing, Swift and Alwyn were spotted enjoying a "lovely evening" together at The Spaniards Inn in London's Hampstead neighborhood.

"They were there for several hours on a cold and rainy night. They were in great spirits, cozied up together and gazing at each other with smiles," a source told E! News. "They seem to really enjoy being at the local neighborhood pubs and frequent them often when they are in town."

Up next for the couple? Many Swifties are hoping the singer makes an appearance at the 2019 Oscars later this month, where Alwyn's The Favourite is nominated for nine awards! 

Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Joe Alwyn , Apple News , Top Stories , Bafta Awards , 2019 BAFTA Film Awards , Sightings , Couples

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Valentine's Day Celebrations Early With Stunning $10,000 Floral Arrangement

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Rosy Pink Dress Will Give You Major Valentine's Day Fashion Inspo

Sofia Vergara Hollywood Medium 401

Watch Tyler Henry Make Contact With Sofía Vergara's Late Aunt on Hollywood Medium

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

All About The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Finale's Pool Push

Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano Has the Ultimate Disney Channel Reunion

Frozen 2 Tweet

Everything We Know About Anna and Elsa's Frozen 2 Adventure

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.