Look Back at the Best Kiss Nominees at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Through the Years

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 3:00 AM

Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It's time for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

In just a few days, MTV will air their annual award show, honoring the best work in movies and TV over the last year. During the ceremony, the highly-anticipated Best Kiss award will be given out to one on-screen duo. Past Best Kiss winners include Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams for The Notebook and Love, Simon co-stars Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson.

Nominees for the award this year are Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa and Connor SwindellsTo All the Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, as well as Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams for their Venom lip-lock.

Photos

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best Kiss Nominees Over the Years

As we wait to see which duo takes home the award at this year's ceremony, let's take a trip down lip-lock lane! Check out the pics below and relive the Best Kiss nominees over the years!

Keiynan Lonsdale

MTV

Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson

At the 2018 ceremony, Love, Simon co-stars Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson were announced as the Best Kiss winners. Lonsdale took to the stage to accept the award, delivering a powerful speech to the audience.

"First of all, I know Nick really wishes he could be here, because I know he would be so grateful for this moment," Lonsdale said. "I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses."

"You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams and believe in magic," Lonsdale concluded his speech. "You can be yourself. Thank you so much."

Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Show

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome

Moonlight stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won the Best Kiss award during the 2017 ceremony.

Adam DeVine, Rebel Wilson, MTV Movie Awards 2016, Show

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson

Pitch Perfect co-stars locked lips on the stage at the 2016 show after winning the Best Kiss award.

The Fault In Our Stars, Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort

20th Century Fox

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley won the 2015 Best Kiss award for The Fault in Our Stars.

We're the Millers

Warner Bros. Pictures

We're the Millers

In 2014, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Will Poulter won the Best Kiss award for We're the Millers.

Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook

JOJO WHILDEN/The Weinstein Company

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper won the Best Kiss award in 2013 for their smooch in Silver Linings Playbook.

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart won the Best Kiss award four times in a row, from 2009 to 2012.

Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robert Hoffman and Briana Evigan

Robert Hoffman and Briana Evigan kissed after winning the award in 2008.

Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger

Focus Features

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger

In 2006, Brokeback Mountain stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger won the Best Kiss award.

Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, 2005 MTV Movie Awards, Best Kiss

KMazur/WireImage

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

After winning the award for The Notebook, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling took the stage to share a passionate (and iconic!) kiss.

Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Best Kiss, 2000 MTV Movie Awards

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Cruel Intentions stars shared a kiss on the MTV stage after winning the award in 2000.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, will air on Monday, June 17 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

