by Lena Grossman | Tue., May. 21, 2019 5:00 PM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna Simone Stephens takes after both of her parents in that she was born with inherent talents like singing and showbiz.
On Saturday, Luna made her Saturday Night Live debut the same evening that Legend performed alongside DJ Khaled as the musical guest for the show's season 44 finale. Teigen posted a few photos on Instagram of Luna walking and hopping down the famous stairs and repeating into a microphone, "Live from New York it's Saturday night."
She's a natural!
E! News caught up with the Bring the Funny judge at Pepsi's #Summergram event. She told us, "She has no idea what an incredible dream that is for so many people. She just nailed those stairs. When she landed, she clapped her hands and was like 'Yeah!'"
The 33-year-old called the show "iconic" and "incredible" and really loved having the opportunity to be there.
Luna may only be 3-years-old, but she's got some pretty solid role models to look up to when it comes to career paths when she gets a bit older. E! News asked Teigen if Luna wanted to be a star, and Teigen replied, "I have no idea what she wants to be when she grows up, but I know she would be good at that."
More evidence that she'd be good at it: the time she perfectly channeled her mom's cringe facial expression that Teigen made famous at the 2015 Golden Globes
The Teigen-Legend household has lots of other reasons to celebrate, too. Their little boy Miles Stephens (aka Legend's twin) turned 1 on May 16, but they're having a bit of a belated birthday party for him. His birthday theme is extremely appropriate, too.
"It's a Miles bear-b-que because the only things he loves in life are ribs and bears," Teigen told us.
When it comes to parenting, the Cravings cookbook author also explained that she is the "stricter" one.
"I like a schedule, but I'm more go with the flow but I also know exactly what they need," she shared. "When it comes to discipline I'm stricter, but we have a good balance. That's what works between us."
Plus, she's queen of the clap back when haters make rude comments about her appearance or parenting decisions.
Teigen joins DJ Khaled in New York for Pepsi's unofficial start to summer with their #Summergram on Instagram. They both talked about "celebrating summer" and going on vacation and spending time with their families. However, both Teigen and Khaled admitted they'll still be working a bit during the summer months.
Plus, she couldn't wait to actually meet and spend time with the award-winning rapper and producer.
"I'm just so excited to meet him," she told E! News at the event. "We've met in passing but never really met him. Hopefully he likes me."
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Pepsi
As it turns out, Khaled had nothing but nice things to say about Teigen.
"I've known John Legend a long time," he shared with E! News. "We've done numerous records together. I love her energy, I love her style. That's my brother's wife, so it's nothing but love."
Teigen and Khaled crossed paths at SNL over the weekend. The "I'm the One" artist said the experience was "a dream come true and a check off my bucket list." Legend joined Khaled to perform their song "Higher" which also features the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was shot and killed on March 31 outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles.
Khaled released his new album Father of Asahd on May 17, and he called it his "best body of work yet."
The album is named in honor of his 2-year-old son Asahd. Just like Luna, Asahd takes after his father with some of his key phrases.
"The best part of his age is watching him starting to talk," he said. "The day my album came out he said, 'We the best.' It put tears in my eyes."
