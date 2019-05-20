Ciara Accepted Into Harvard University's Prestigious Business School

Ciara will soon be one, two stepping her way through the hallowed halls of the prestigious Harvard University Business School. According to People, she was accepted into Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program and will attend classes in Cambridge, Mass.

Entertainment, media and sports essentially epitomizes her relationship with the pop culture world. She just launched her own company called Beauty Marks Entertainment, which is comprised of a "business model built on fully supporting the artist, the female-led enterprise places Ciara at the forefront of forward-thinking entertainers taking an entrepreneurial approach to their careers." If that wasn't enough, she released her first album under her new company, which is also called Beauty Marks. This is her seventh album total.

She's no amateur when it comes to media, either. For instance, she hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve party in Los Angeles. Ciara also knows how to make all of our hearts melt when it comes to her kids Future Zahir Wilburn and Sienna Princess Wilson, whether that's bringing Future as her date to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards or posting pictures of Sienna with her dad Russell Wilson.

The 33-year-old is inherently intertwined with the sports world because Wilson is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.