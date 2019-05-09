Hilary Duff Is Engaged! Relive Her Romance With Matthew Koma

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 9, 2019 11:52 AM
It's official: Hilary Duff is tying the knot.
After a years-long romance, the Younger star and her longtime love, musician Matthew Koma, are engaged. The couple shared the big news on social media, Duff writing to fans, "He asked me to be his wife" along with a photo showing off a new sparkler. According to Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, the ring features a cushion cut solitaire that appears to be around five to six carats and could be worth upwards of $200,000. Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, estimated the jewel to be around four carats with a price tag around $100,000.
"Matthew really wanted to throw Hilary off guard and wanted it to be a complete surprise. She had no idea it was coming," a source told E! News of the proposal. "Matthew surprised Hilary one night after filming. It was just the two of them on a rooftop outside. Matthew wanted it to be meaningful, but casual because he knows Hilary wasn't dying to get engaged. She knew it was important to him and he wanted to propose to signify them being a family unit."
Such marks the latest milestone in the couple's romantic history, beginning with a 2017 red carpet debut with breakups and makeups mixed in. Last fall, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks, making them a family of four with Duff's son, Luca Comrie.
While a future engagement was less certain, "Hilary has always known she would be with Matthew forever and having Banks sealed the deal," the source added. "She's really happy and excited. Everyone in Hilary's family has always loved him and seeing him be a dad to Banks now has only made their relationship stronger."
Take a walk back through their relationship so far with E!'s gallery below:
Back in January 2017, the pair confirmed their budding romance by posing on the red carpet together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont.
Shortly after their red carpet debut, a source confirmed to E! News the two had split in March 2017. According to the source, the breakup was triggered by their busy schedules.
By October 2017, they had rekindled their romance, evidenced by his appearance at her 30th birthday party. "Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around, so now that he's back, they picked up right where they left off." As she later revealed on The Talk in December 2017, it was actually the third time they were dating. "Timing is such a big deal… third time's a charm!" she told the co-hosts.
In June 2018, the couple has sweet news to share: they had a baby girl on the way. "We made a baby girl!" Koma wrote on social media. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."
By the fall, they officially added a new member to the family: daughter Banks Violet Bair. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," the actress shared online in October 2018.
Nearly two years after stepping out publicly for the first time, Koma asked the actress to marry him.
