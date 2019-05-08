Jenelle Evans is opening up about her recent firing from MTV's Teen Mom.

It appears that the dramatic fallout from her termination is causing her and husband David Eason to consider seeking professional help. "Me and David are looking into marriage counseling," the reality star shares. "He has totally been there since this happened with MTV. David's been really supportive and told me just stay positive, everything will be fine."

While a source previously told E! News that Jenelle was very much upset by her firing, it seems the star is keeping her head held high. She explains, "I am so grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV has given me and my family for the last 10 years! This is not the end for me and my family, but its sad to part ways like this."