Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
With a theme like "camp," the 2019 Met Gala was bound to be an over-the-top event—and it definitely delivered.
On Monday, this year's Met Gala co-chairs Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles kicked off fashion's big night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with ruffles, neon and a whopping four costume changes, setting a supreme example for the rest of the stars to come. The star-studded sea of attendees did not disappoint as guests like Cardi B, Katy Perry, Billy Porter, Ciara, Lizzo, Janelle Monáeand more let their imaginations soar with style.
Fortunately for everyone watching from their couches, dozens of cameras lined the pink carpet, capturing every bold, whimsical and wonderfully wild moment.
Now, as we soak up another one-of-a-kind Met Gala night, celebrate the evening's unique glamour and take a look at the best candid moments from the annual event. We promise—these pictures will instantly make your day.
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogu
Selfie Time With Solange and Ciara
When sporting such incredible looks at a one-of-a-kind event, one must document the moment.
Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
A Stylish Smooch
What would a Met Gala date night be for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott without a kiss?
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Taking a Dip
Lady Gaga seriously stroke a pose when designer Brandon Maxwell dipped her.
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Strike a Pose
Yara Shahidi, Lupita Nyong'o and Janelle Monáe delivered all of the camp, down to their posing.
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Snapping a Selfie
When Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in a room together, a selfie is in order.
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogu
Comical Couture
Tracee Ellis Ross brought a standout accessory with her in the form of a picture frame, something that Bella Hadid clearly got a kick out of.
Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Getting Into Character
The Girls co-stars rocked the theme in fetish-inspired looks by Christopher Kane.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Camera Shy
While her dress clearly said otherwise, Hailee Steinfeld was playfully ready for the cameras.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Singer in the Rain
The one and only Lady Gaga captivated the pink carpet with her campy arrival performance and multiple costume changes.
Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Just Hanging
The Riverdale lovebirds got silly in front of the cameras.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Catch!
Jared Leto showed up with a unique plus one—his decapitated head—which Shawn Mendes luckily caught.
Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Hi Harry
The supermodel and crooner caught up inside the annual gala.
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
A Met Gala Meal
After quite literally lighting up the pink carpet in a double chandelier ensemble by Moschino, Perry swapped into this meatier look.
