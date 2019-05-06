Harry Styles has arrived to the 2019 Met Gala!

The 25-year-old One Direction star just made his Met Gala debut, walking the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in an all-black custom Gucci design on Monday night. He most certainly turned heads, especially since he showed up to the event with fellow co-chair and Gucci creative director, Alessandro Michele.

While Styles' frock wasn't as colorful as his usual get-ups, he opted for something more chic and daring. His sheer blouse featured billowing ruffles and lace, and you could totally see his tattoos through his peek-a-boo top, while his pants were sleek and sharp. He accessorized with gaudy rings, a flashy drop earring and colorful nails. His last name is "Styles" for a reason!

Making this event even more special, Harry is co-hosting the major fashion event this year alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Gucci creative director and Vogue's Anna Wintour.