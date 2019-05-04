"Of course sometimes s--t go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator."

It sounded like the set-up to a punchline: The world's biggest pop star, her sister, and her husband walk into an elevator... It was brief ride, taking Beyoncé, Solange and Jay-Z out of a Met Gala after party at the Standard Hotel in New York City five years ago, but when footage of the quick lift made its way online, we learned that something truly wild went on behind those closed doors. And suddenly what could've been a joke turned into one of the biggest mysteries in Met Gala history.

What on earth possessed Solange to, for lack of a better word, lose her s--t on her brother-in-law, screaming, clawing and kicking at the rapper with a level of vitriol so palpable in the leaked surveillance footage that you can almost hear her despite the video having no sound? And why did Bey, for the most part, just stand there motionless as the chaos erupted all around her?