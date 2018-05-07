This is a special event for these two!

That's because just a year ago today, Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguezhad their first red carpet appearance at the 2017 Met Gala.

This year, the couple is rocking looks by Balmain and Lopez looks stunning in a beaded blue, black and feathered gown with shoes also from Balmain and jewels from Tiffany & Co. The front of the ornate bodice featured a red and blue cross and jewel-encrusted shoulder pads. The singer's makeup look was created using Jennifer Lopez for Inglot Cosmetics. Meanwhile, the former professional athlete looks as handsome as ever in his custom suit also by Balmain.

Both the "Amor Amor Amor" singer's gown and the New York Yankees star's suit by Balmain's Olivier Rousteing will be auctioned off for charity as part of a partnership with (RED) to fight against AIDS.