Inside JWoww's Relationship With Zack Clayton Carpinello

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is happy to be dating a new man, confirmed to be wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, after a "super hard year" marred by divorce drama.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old Jersey Shore star posted on her Instagram Story an image of her wining and dining with a mystery man, and her rep said, "JWoww has moved on" from estranged husband and father of her two kids, Roger Mathews. She had filed for divorce from him seven months prior, and their split has not gone smoothly. On a recent episode of her friend and co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's podcast It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, JWoww revealed that she is dating a 24-year-old man, who she nicknamed "24."

A source confirmed to E! News that JWoww is dating Zack, adding, "They're having fun. They go to dinner and stay low-key. There are no secrets between them. For now, they just enjoy spending time together."