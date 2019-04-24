Megan Fox is celebrating throwback Thursday one day early, but it sure is worth it.

On Wednesday, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress shared a hilarious photo of her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeoufon Instagram and she took a moment to reminisce on the good ole days they had together on set.

"Once upon a time 13 summers ago," she captioned it. Their rendition of Transformers came out in 2007.

In the picture, a young LaBeouf stands over his yellow Camaro—a.k.a Bumblebee—and has his hand on the front hood that's open. He also shows lots of skin as he ties his shirt in a knot in the middle of his torso. Imagine a "sexy NASCAR driver" Halloween costume mixed with "boy next door" (but more Even Stevens and less Disturbia) and you've found yourself a match.

The snapshot, of course, is him imitating a scene in the movie where Fox looks in the hood of the car to figure out why Bumblebee is taking so many liberties to help Sam Witwicky finally land the girl of his dreams, Mikaela Banes.