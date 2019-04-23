ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Swifties, "it's time."
Taylor Swift looks dazzling in a pastel pink and yellow gown from J. Mendel that seems straight out of a love story (see what we did there?). Making her way to the Time 100 gala, which is a celebration of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue, the "Blank Space" singer is most certainly dressed for the occasion.
She completed her nearly $7,000 strapless dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and yellow Chloe Gosselin shoes.
"It's time," the 29-year-old pop star cheekily captioned her Instagram post ahead of the event, along with a dreamy photo of herself.
Seriously, it will give you flashbacks to her "Love Story" music video and 2010 Speak Now album, especially since her pose is almost identical and her hair is styled in a fairy tale-like updo, complete with braids, a gold headband and messy bangs. If anything, many fans are comparing her vibe to her 2010 appearance at the Time 100 gala.
If Swift's beauty look also seems familiar tonight, it's because she enlisted the same glam squad to do her hair and makeup for her Time 100 cover. Jemma Muradian is the mastermind behind her ethereal hair, while Lorrie Turk is responsible for her dreamy makeup look.
While her bright pink hair isn't on full display at the star-studded event, like it was on Monday, she's certainly giving fans the same aesthetic as her Instagram, which is filled with a similar color-scheme as her ensemble.
It appears that Taylor didn't attend the gala alone, as cameras caught the pop star leaving her apartment with gal pals, Martha Hunt and Abigail Anderson. Fans might recall all three went to Gigi Hadid's birthday bash on Monday night.
Moreover, all eyes will be on the Reputation singer at tonight's event. Not only is she featured on the magazine's special issue, but she's set to perform. It makes total sense she would hit the gala's stage, considering Shawn Mendes talked about the impact of her music for the Time 100 issue.
"Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy," he penned. Adding, "She's the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that's why her music connects so well."
It's unknown what the 29-year-old star will sing tonight. Despite the fact that Swifties believe she's releasing new music soon (aka on Friday, April 26), the "Style" singer will most likely perform her hit-makers. Khalid is also slated to hit the stage.
